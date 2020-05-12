हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu class 10 board exams to be held from June 1 to 12, says Minister KA Sengottaiyan

Tamil Nadu government declared dates of class 10 board exams on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan informed that Class 10 board exams will be conducted from June 1, 2020 and will continue till June 12, 2020.

Tamil Nadu class 10 board exams to be held from June 1 to 12, says Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan

Tamil Nadu government declared dates of class 10 board exams on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan informed that Class 10 board exams will be conducted from June 1, 2020 and will continue till June 12, 2020.

The exams which was earlier postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak was supposed to be held from March 27.

Taking to Twitter, Minister KA Sengottaiyan released the date and said that students who are preparing to appear for Class 10 exams in Tamil Nadu should note that the exams will be conducted on June 1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10 and 12. Students should also note that the exams will be conducted during the forenoon. 

The Minister also said that the students will have to maintain social distancing in and outside the examination hall. 

Tweeting in Kannada, the Education Minister said that while the Class 12 exams concluded in the State, there had been concerns raised about 36,842 students not being able to write their last paper on March 24 owing to the restrictions in place and the State Government had announced that the exam will be held again for them on June 4.

He said, ''As per Chief Minister's order the new date for class 12 exam has been fixed. The exam will now be held on June 4.''

24.03.2020  #TNGovt #TNEducation

Meanwhile, 2,000 mathematics teachers would be roped in to provide online training to students.

 

 

