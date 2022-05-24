हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kriti Sanon

Actor Kriti Sanon turns Entrepreneur, launches fitness startup The Tribe --Check details

Famous Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has now turned Entrepreneur by launching a fitness startup --The Tribe -- along with three other Co-founders Anushka Nandani, Karan Sawhney and Robin Behl.

Actor Kriti Sanon turns Entrepreneur, launches fitness startup The Tribe --Check details

New Delhi: Famous Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has now turned Entrepreneur by launching a fitness startup --The Tribe -- along with three other Co-founders Anushka Nandani, Karan Sawhney and Robin Behl.

Shanon took to Twitter to announce her startup. She wrote, "8yrs ago, I started my journey as an actor in the hindi film industry! Today, exactly on the same day, I am thrilled to announce my journey as an Entrepreneur with my 3 super talented Co-founders Anushka Nandani, Karan Sawhney and Robin Behl as we launch “The Tribe”."

Elaborating on her venture, Kriti added that The Tribe App will be launched later this year.

"Also excited to announce that we will be launching The Tribe App later this year which will give you access to anything and everything to do with Fitness & Mindfulness no matter where you are."

Kriti is passionate about fitness and health and her social media handles bear big testimony to the same. The actress is being trained by Harsh Verma, the first Indian to be part of the Shaolin performing monks team.

