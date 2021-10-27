Airtel alert! CEO warns users of alarmingly frequent fraud cases, check how to stay safe

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel's CEO Gopal Vittal, on Wednesday (October 25), warned the telecom operator’s customers about the rising number of cyber-frauds in the country via email outreach, urging subscribers to be vigilant against such cases of cyber fraud that are becoming "alarmingly frequent".

He cited a recent incident wherein a scamster disguised as an Airtel executive tricked a user into revealing a customer’s bank details to transfer a huge amount of money. The fraudster had approached the customer under the guise of updating the Know Your Customer (KYC) form.

"Unfortunately, such instances of cyber fraud are now becoming alarmingly frequent. So, I urge you to be vigilant," Vittal said. He also mentioned that other common instances of fraud include fake UPI handles and websites and fake OTPs.

"There are several fake UPI apps and ecommerce websites which appear authentic in design through the usage of NPCI, BHIM words and logos. If you download one of these, you will be asked to enter all your bank details as well as your MPIN thereby granting the fraudster in question complete access to your bank details," Vittal wrote.

In his email, he also pointed out how customers can safeguard against these frauds. He advised customers not to share any financial or personal information such as their customer ID, MPIN, OTP over the phone, SMS or email to anyone.

He also added users should not follow instructions mentioned in SMSes sent from an untrusted source; delete such SMSes instantly; not open suspicious websites and apps nor fall prey to unbelievable offers or prices on such sites.

“Do not share your personal and financial information with unknown apps claiming to be UPI apps,” he said. He also urged customers not to provide any confidential information via email or click on any suspicious link, even if the request seems to be from authorities like the Income Tax Department, Visa or MasterCard, and others. Also Read: WhatsApp users alert! Now transfer WhatsApp chats from iOS to Pixel, Android 12 phones

"Do not open unexpected email attachments or instant message download links. Additionally, installing antivirus software will help. It scans every file you download and protects you from malicious files," he informed customers. Also Read: PolicyBazaar IPO announced: Check subscription date, price band and more