Airtel Launches Rs 398 Prepaid Plan With 2GB Daily Data --Compare With Reliance Jio New Year Plan

New Delhi: Days after Reliance Jio announced its Happy New Year plan, telcom rival Bharti Airtel has launched a new prepaid recharge plan. Airtel's Rs 398 prepaid plan comes with high-speed data connectivity, premium entertainment among other benefits.

Airtel Rs 398 prepaid plan is now available on the Airtel Thanks app, website, and retail outlets.

Airtel Rs 398 prepaid plan Data Coverage, Validity and other details

Airtel Rs 398 prepaid plan recharge plan comes with unlimited local, STD, and roaming facility. It offers 2GB of 5G data per day, and 100 SMS daily. The recharge plan has a validity of 28 days. The plan offers 28-day subscription to Hotstar Mobile (access to only one mobile device).



Airtel Rs 398 prepaid plan Compared With Reliance Jio New Year Plan

Reliance Jio has introduced a new Rs 2025 recharge plan which is available from December 11, 2024, to January 11, 2025. Customers can save Rs 468 by opting for the Rs 2025 plan instead of Jio's monthly Rs 349 plan for the same duration. The plan includes 500GB of 4G data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for 200 days. Users can recharge via the MyJio app, Jio’s official website, or authorised retailers.