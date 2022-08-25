ALERT! Are you a windows user? Uninstalled THESE versions or ready for...

New Delhi: CERT-In warned windows users because of vulnerability in some versions of Microsoft windows. CERT-In, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team that comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is a government-mandated IT security organisation. The organisation has identified a security flaw that could harm Windows Defender, the program that protects Windows from viruses, malware, and other threats, in some versions of Microsoft Windows.

“Privilege escalation and security bypass vulnerabilities have been reported in Windows Defender Credential Guard which could allow a locally authenticated attacker to bypass security restrictions and gain elevated privileges on the targeted system", CERT-In said.

The severity level of the vulnerability is "high" and it could allow hackers to access the victim's PC. The agency claims that the Windows Defender's Credential Guard component has a bug that leads to the vulnerability.

Here're the lists of the Windows version about which CERT-In has warned:

- Windows 11 for ARM (64-based Systems)

- Windows 11 for x (64-based Systems)

- Windows 10 Version 1607 (x64-based Systems)

- Windows 10 Version 1607 (32-bit Systems)

- Windows 10 for x (64-based Systems)

- Windows 10 for (32-bit Systems)

- Windows 10 Version 21H2 (x64-based Systems)

- Windows 10 Version 21H2 (ARM64-based Systems)

- Windows 10 Version 21H2 (32-bit Systems)

- Windows 10 Version 20H2 (ARM64-based Systems)

- Windows 10 Version 20H2 (32-bit Systems)

- Windows 10 Version 20H2 (x64-based Systems)

- Windows 10 Version 21H1 (32-bit Systems)

- Windows 10 Version 21H1 (ARM64-based Systems)

- Windows 10 Version 21H1 (x64-based Systems)

- Windows 10 Version 1809 ARM (64-based Systems)

- Windows 10 Version 1809 (x64-based Systems)

- Windows 10 Version 1809 (32-bit Systems)

- Windows Server 2022 (Server Core installation)

- Windows Server 2022

- Windows Server 2019 (Server Core installation)

- Windows Server 2019

- Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)

- Windows Server 2016

- Windows Server, version 20H2 (Server Core installation)