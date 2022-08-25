New Delhi: Google-owned YouTube introduced a short videos feature in 2021 after Reels on Instagram and a few other short video apps demonstrated the potential. Sharing of short videos of different genres has made Youtube Shorts incredibly popular. These little clips are frequently shared online and can be quite inventive. More often we want to share these clips on other social media platforms to reach more audiences.

Wondering about how to download these short videos? Find out by reading this how you may quickly download and share YouTube shorts videos with your friends on your Android and iOS devices. (Also Read: YouTube Shorts arriving soon on smart Android TVs)

The process to download the YouTube shorts videos:

This type of short video is more often downloaded with the help of third-party websites or apps. Here is the simplest and easiest way to download it without facing any hassle.

- Open the YouTube app.

- Go to the video which you want to share.

- Click on the share button of that video and copy it.

- Open shortsnoob.com.

- Paste the link of the video in the search box.

- Click on the search option.

- Click on the three-dot option. Then click on the download option.

- Select the quality of the video you want to download.

- Click on the download option.

The process to download YouTube shorts video on iPhone:

- Open the YouTube app.

- Go to the video you want to download.

- Click on the share option and copy the link of the video.

- Visit website ytshorts.savetube.me

- Paste the link of the video in the search box and click on the 'Get video' option.

- Click on the download option. Again click on the download option open in a new pop-up.

Your video will be downloaded in the iPhone file.