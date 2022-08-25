New Delhi: India's 5G services are probably going to go live soon. According to the most recent sources, the Indian government will formally introduce 5G on September 29, 2022, at the opening of the India Mobile Congress (IMC). Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel will be the early players as they are going to launch 5G services by the end of this month. These significant telecom companies have been working on their 5G services for a while now.

PM Narendra Modi stated on August 15 at the Red Fort, on the occasion of 75th Independence Day that 5G will launch in India sooner than anticipated and that it will have a speed that is ten times quicker than that of a 4G network. He said, "India's techade is here". By implementing 5G, semiconductor fabrication, and optical fiber cables (OFCs) in rural areas, we are bringing a revolution to the people's doorsteps through Digital India.

List of the cities likely to get 5G services first:

As per the latest report, the 5G services can be operational in a calibrated manner, with the first phase seeing only 13 selected locations receive the high-speed 5G internet services. It's also vital to keep in mind that not all residents of the below-mentioned cities may have access to 5G services. Although it hasn't been confirmed yet, it's possible that telecom firms will offer 5G access in some parts of these cities.

New Delhi

Bengaluru

Gurugram

Mumbai

Pune

Chandigarh

Ahmedabad

Chennai

Kolkata

Lucknow

Hyderabad

Gandhinagar

Jamnagar

On Thursday, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged telecom service providers to prepare for the rollout of 5G following the release of letters allocating spectrum. In exchange for the spectrum they recently won in an auction, service providers Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Adani Data Networks, and Vodafone Idea paid the DoT about Rs 17,876 crore.

At a first, the winning bidders of radio waves made upfront payments on the same day the Department of Telecom (DoT) released letters of spectrum assignment.