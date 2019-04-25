Amazon announces Summer Sale on smartphones, consumer electronics and more

New Delhi: Amazon.in today announced its annual Summer Sale offering thousands of deals on smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion, large appliances, tvs, sports and fitness.

The Amazon Summer Sale sale will begin from May 4 to May 7. Prime members will get early access to the sale starting 12 noon on May 03.

“With great deals, instant discounts, no cost EMI and convenient exchange options, customers can look forward to celebrating the joys of summer on Amazon.in.” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President - Category Management, Amazon India.

Customers can shop from over 170 million products across hundreds of categories on Amazon, the company said.



Customers shopping during the Amazon Summer Sale can avail deals and across brands such as OnePlus, Apple, Samsung, Realme, OPPO, Xiaomi, Levi’s, Arrow, Hush Puppies, Symbol, UCB, Puma, Vero Moda, Fossil, US Polo, Being Human, Jack & Jones, Wrangler, BIBA, Aurelia, JBL, Bose, Sony, LG, BPL, TCL, Bosch, Whirlpool, Voltas, Nivia and more. Extra discounts will be offered on Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV Stick, Kindle eReaders and more throughout the Summer Sale, Amazon said.

Those shopping during will get extra 10 percent instant discount with SBI Debit & Credit cards. Customers can shop for more than 10 crore products with no-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card and select Debit & Credit cards, Amazon added.