Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Get up to 50% off on laptops, desktops and more

Ecommerce platform Amazon has come up with the Grand Gaming Days sale which began on June 22 and ends on June 24. The discounts has been upto 40% on large screen TVs.
Amazon sale is further offering no-cost EMI and exchange offers on the purchase of other TV models. Besides that, it is also offering up to 50 percent off on gaming accessories, which includes mechanical keyboards, gaming mice, surround sound systems and gaming headsets among others.
During the sale, Amazon India is also offering other discounts and buyers can also get an instant discount of 10 percent on paying for their purchases via their SBI credit cards.
Some of the great deals include:
- Acer Nitro gaming laptop with 11th-gen i5 processor and 144Hz display is up for sale at Rs 67,990 instead of Rs 89,999 on the platform.
- Asus ROG G14 gaming laptop with Ryzen 5 SoC and 120Hz display, is available for Rs 89,900 against Rs 1,28,990.
- The HP Pavilion Gaming laptop with 8GB of RAM and Ryzen 5 processor is available at Rs 59,490 against Rs 79,888.
- Gaming desktops like Asus ROG Strix gaming desktop are available at Rs 1,83,990 against Rs 2,27,990.
- The 55-inch Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Android TV is available for Rs 67,490 against Rs 94,990 on Amazon India.
- The 32-inch 2K gaming monitor with a 144Hz display is available for Rs 24,999, against Rs 60,000.
- In terms of accessories, the MSI Clutch GM40 gaming mouse is up for sale at Rs 2,499, while the Claw Shoot wired USB gamepad is available for Rs 949, instead of its earlier price of Rs 1,490.