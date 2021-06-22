Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Get up to 50% off on laptops, desktops and more

Ecommerce platform Amazon has come up with the Grand Gaming Days sale which began on June 22 and ends on June 24. The discounts has been upto 40% on large screen TVs.

Amazon sale is further offering no-cost EMI and exchange offers on the purchase of other TV models. Besides that, it is also offering up to 50 percent off on gaming accessories, which includes mechanical keyboards, gaming mice, surround sound systems and gaming headsets among others.

During the sale, Amazon India is also offering other discounts and buyers can also get an instant discount of 10 percent on paying for their purchases via their SBI credit cards.

Some of the great deals include: