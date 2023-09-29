Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Smartphone And Electronics Deals Revealed --Check Early Access Dates, And Other Details Here

New Delhi: Online e-commerce giant has officially announced the ‘Amazon Great Indian Festival’ (GIF), its flagship annual sale. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 will start from 8 October 2023, with 24 hours early access for Prime members starting on 7 October.

"Customers can enjoy never-seen-before deals on the widest selection of products for customers, at great value and with the convenience of fast and reliable delivery. Customers will also get early access to more than 25,000 products till October 6th through Kick Starter Deals'," Amazon said in a release.

Here are some quick points on Smartphone, Electronics, Kitchen And Other Deals To Be Offered During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

- Latest Smartphones starting from INR 5,699 with 5G mobiles starting from INR 8,999

- Electronics & Accessories starting from INR 99

- Up to 65% off on Appliances

- Up to 60% off on TVs

- Home, Kitchen and Outdoor items starting from INR 49

- Up to 60% off on daily need items

- 50-80% off on top fashion & beauty brands

- Up to 18 months No cost EMI on top mobiles, TVs, Appliances, Laptops, Electronics

- Save more with coupons on 10 lakh+ items

Additionally, Amazon Customers can avail up to 55% off on Echo smart speakers, Fire TV devices, Kindle e-reader, and Alexa smart home combos.

Bank Offers During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

Customers using SBI bank debit or credit cards can get 10% instant discount. With Amazon Pay Later, customers can get instant credit up to INR 1 lakh to shop now and pay next month. With the lifetime free Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card customers can enjoy 5% unlimited cashback, those applying for the card also get welcome rewards worth INR 2500.

There are exchange and no cost EMI options to make this festive shopping more affordable. Customers can also enjoy up to 10% back on purchasing Amazon Pay Gift Cards. Customers can plan their festive and winter holiday travel and get up to 40% on hotels, flights to domestic and international locations, train tickets and more, the company said.