Apple Intelligence Set To Make Debut Next Month With iOS 18; Check Features, Compatible iPhone Models

Apple Intelligence AI: Apple recently launched the latest iPhone 16 series at its 'Glowtime' event in California. During the launch, the tech giant showcased a suite of AI features that will be rolled out under the banner of Apple Intelligence.

Apple Intelligence is the company’s personalized AI system, deeply embedded into iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, with more features launching in the coming months.

Notably, Apple has confirmed that iOS 18 will be available as a free software update starting Monday, September 16, for eligible iPhones. It is important to note that the first wave of Apple Intelligence features will be available in beta next month as part of iOS 18.1, with additional features rolling out in the months ahead.

Apple Intelligence Compatible Devices:

The iPhone 16 series will feature Apple Intelligence, but only select older devices will be compatible. These include models equipped with the A17 Pro chip or M1 to M4 SoCs, such as the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPads with the M1 chip or newer, and Macs powered by M1 or later processors.

Apple Intelligence Available in These Languages :

Apple Intelligence will initially launch in US English, with localized versions for Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK arriving in December. Support for additional languages, such as Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish, will be introduced next year.

Apple Intelligence Features:

Apple's personalized AI system can perform many tasks, including assisting users in rewriting, proofreading, and summarizing text across apps like Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party applications.

This AI feature offers summarized notifications and prioritizes mail by detecting time-sensitive messages. It also generates summaries across the inbox.

Users can now record, transcribe, and summarize audio directly within the Notes and Phone apps. When a call is being recorded, all participants are automatically notified. After the call ends, Apple Intelligence provides a detailed summary of the conversation.

It offers Private Cloud Compute with remote processing, increasing privacy within an artificial intelligence ecosystem and empowering Siri with on-screen awareness, allowing it to understand and act on what's displayed on your screen.