

Apple iPhone SE 3 feature leaked, may come with iPhone XR-like design with notch

 



New Delhi: The Apple iPhone SE 3 has been leaking for a long time, but we have yet to hear an official statement from the company. According to a fresh report, the phone would have an LCD display and a design influenced by the iPhone XR.

This suggests that the iPhone SE 3 will include a notch rather than the broad bezels at the top and bottom of the front panel. A different leak earlier this month stated the phone would include 5G and the Bionic Chipset A15, which is also found in the new-generation iPhone 13 series.

According to the newest leak from Chinese publication My Drivers, the iPhone SE 3 could have a curved frame. Flat edges are seen on newer iPhone flagships, such as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, which are influenced by the original iPhone SE.

The report doesn't say whether the notch will include a Face ID sensor like on other iPhones (iPhone XR above). If Apple decides to include a fingerprint scanner on the power button, it will be the first iPhone to do so.
Another leak from earlier this month said that Apple would begin manufacture of the iPhone SE 3 in December, with shipping beginning in spring 2022. There were rumours that the upcoming iPhone SE might have a 5.5-inch display and no home button at one point. Last year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo hinted at the creation of an "iPhone SE Plus."
 
The SE-series was last updated in 2020, when it underwent a considerable upgrade. It has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and is one of the few small smartphones available nowadays. True Tone, which adjusts the display according to ambient illumination, as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10 compatibility, are all available on this panel. It is powered by the Apple A13 Bionic chip, which is also used in the Apple iPhone 11 series.

