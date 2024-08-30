Apple Launches Beats Solo Buds, Solo 4 Headphones, Pill Bluetooth Speaker In India; Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: Apple-owned audio brand Beats has launched the latest premium products to the Indian market. The new line-up includes the Beats Solo Buds true wireless earphones, Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones, and Beats Pill portable Bluetooth speaker. Consumers can book premium products on apple.com/in. Notably, these products will hit store shelves on September 4.

Beats Solo Buds Earphones Price And Colour Options

The device is priced at Rs 6,900 in the country. It will be available in Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple, and Transparent Red colour options.

Beats Solo 4 On-Ear Headphones Price And Colour Options

The Beats Solo 4 Headphones is priced at Rs 22,900. It comes in three colour options: Matte Black, Slate Blue, and Cloud Pink.

Beats Pill Portable Bluetooth Speaker Price And Colour Options

The speaker is priced at Rs 16,900. It comes in Champagne Gold, Statement Red and Matte Black colour options.

Beats Solo Buds Specifications:

The device offers are equipped with a custom-designed microphone powered by an advanced noise-learning algorithm. It offers Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range with fewer dropouts. (Also Read: Realme Buds T01 TWS Earbuds Launched In India With AI ENC For Calls Under Rs 2,000; Check Specs, Price)

The device features a one-touch parking and Find My Device. It also offers customisable on-ear functions to control music, take calls, activate the voice assistant, and more.

The TWS earbuds are claimed to offer up to 18 hours of playback and the carry case can be charged via a USB Type-C port.

Beats Solo 4 On-Ear Headphones Specifications:

The headphones feature custom-built 40mm drivers and support personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, promising superior call performance and seamless voice assistant interaction.

Compatible with both iOS and Android, the device offers one-touch pairing, automatic account setup across your devices, and a convenient Find My Device feature.

The company claims that the battery lasts up to 50 hours on a single charge, with Fast Fuel providing up to 5 hours of playback from just a 10-minute quick charge.

Beats Pill Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The portable speaker features a 20-degree upward tilt for improved on-axis sound projection and is reportedly 10 percent lighter than its predecessor. It boasts an IP67 rating, ensuring resistance to both dust and water.

Compatible with both iOS and Android, the speaker supports instant one-touch pairing, Find My/Find My Device, and automatic pairing across your other devices.

The Beats Pill is said to deliver up to 24 hours of continuous music playback, with Fast Fuel providing 2 hours of playback from just a 10-minute charge.