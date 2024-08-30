Realme Buds T01 TWS Earbuds Launched In India With AI ENC For Calls Under Rs 2,000; Check Specs, Price

Realme Buds T01 TWS Earbuds India Launch: Chinese tech brand Realme has launched the Realme Buds T01 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India. The newly launched earbuds are available in Black and White colour options.

However, the company claims that the earbuds can offer up to 28 hours of playback time along with the charging case. It comes with an AI-based ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) feature for reducing unwanted background noise.

Realme Buds T01 Earbuds Price In India And Availability:

The earbuds are priced at Rs 1,299 in India. Consumers can purchase the Realme Buds T01 true wireless earbuds via the company website, Amazon India, and Flipkart.

Realme Buds T01 Earbuds Specifications:

The earphones come with a13mm dynamic drivers and PET diaphragms. The device also comes with touch controls that will allow users to answer or reject calls, control volume, and adjust playlists with double tap, triple tap or long press on the earbuds. Chinese tech brand claims that the Realme Buds T01 true wireless earbuds deliver a latency rate as low as 85 milliseconds, ensuring minimal audio delay.

It offers up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge. Notably, each earbuds is powered by a 40mAh battery, while the charging case houses a 400mAh battery. It is important to note that a quick 10-minute charge provides up to two hours of playback, making them convenient for users on the go.

For connectivity, the earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.4 and are compatible with both Android and iOS devices through the Realme Link app. The app also includes a Volume Enhancer feature, which increases the volume intensity from 97dB to 102dB.