Apple releases macOS 13 Ventura Candidate 2 version to developers

Apple has released the candidate version of its macOS 13 Ventura to developers, two days after seeding macOS 13 Ventura RC version. macOS 13 Ventura is the next-generation version of the Mac operating system. The version will be released to the public on October 24, according to various reports. According to BGR, Apple probably found a critical bug in the earlier version and thus rolled out the latest version to the developers after fixing the bug. The latest version of the macOS brings a greater integration between the Mac, iPhone and iPad.

Now, registered developers can download the beta version and once the appropriate profile is installed, the version will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences. As far as its features are concerned, macOS Ventura introduces a new feature called Stage Manager that allows Mac users to focus on a task besides keeping other apps ready for easy swapping between tasks.

According to MacRumors, the Handoff feature is now available for FaceTime. This means users can now transfer calls between iPhone, iPad and Mac. The new message support feature now allows users to mark a message as unread and permits unsending an iMessage. SharePlay will now work in the Messages app.

The Mac now comes with weather and clock apps. Apple has also renamed System Preferences as System Settings and the design has been revamped to make it similar to iOS.

Safari browser now supports Shared Tab Groups. Apple is likely to replace passwords with passkeys which is a next-generation credential. The macOS Ventura will have better graphics as it supports Metal 3.

The new Continuity Camera now allows Apple users to use iPhone as a makeshift webcam while video chatting on the Mac and supports Center Stage, Desk View (for showing off your desk), and Studio Light.