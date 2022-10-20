CCI fines Google Rs 1,338 crore for abusing its dominant position in android device market

New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the android mobile device ecosystem, according to PTI. It further ordered Google to modify its conduct and practices within a defined timeline.

During the course of inquiry, the commission found that Google’s business was purely driven by the ultimate intent of increasing users on its platforms so that they interact with its revenue earning service, for instance, online search which directly affects sale of online adverstising services by Google. While the commision argued that Apple’s business is primarily based on a vertically integrated smart device ecosystem which focuses on sale of high-end smart devices with state of the art software components.

The CCI tweeted the imposition of monetary penalty and wrote, “CCI imposes monetary penalty of ₹ 1337.76 crore on Google for abusing dominant position in multiple markets in the Android Mobile device ecosystem.”

The commission concluded in its press release that for the necessary market correction, Commission is imposing the provisional monetary penalities on Google on the basis of the data presented by the company. Google has been given a time of 30 days to provide the requisite finanacial details and supportig documents.

It is to be noted that Google operates and managers the Android OS as well as licences its other proprietary applications and OEMs use this OS & Google’s apps in their smart mobile devices.