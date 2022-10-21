WhatsApp Create Call Link Feature: How to create audio and video call links - a step-by-step guide

WhatsApp has rolled out the feature to create call links for joining audio or video calls just like Zoom or Google meet. The feature is now available for Android as well as iOS/iPhone users. If your WhatsApp is not displaying this feature, then you should look for an update from the app store. First, update your WhatsApp to the latest version of 2.22.21.83 and then open your WhatsApp to check whether the feature is available to you or not. The create call link feature will be visible on the top 'Call' section. Now if you are wondering how to use this feature, below is the step-by-step guide to help you do that:

> Go to WhatsApp and tap on 'Calls' section

> You will see 'Create call link - share a link for your WhatsApp call' written on top.

> Tap on 'Create call link' and it will open an interface inside WhatsApp in which the default call option and link for a video call will be shown.

> You will see four options below the link - Call type, send link via WhatsApp, Copy link and Share link.

> Now if you want to convert the video call link to an audio call, tap on 'Call type'

> You will see two options under call type - Video and Voice, tap on Voice to convert the link to an audio call



> Now, if you want to share the link on WhatsApp, tap on 'Send link via WhatsApp'

> If you want to copy link, tap on 'Copy link; option as shown in the pic above

> If you want to share the link on other apps, tap on the 'Share link' option

According to WhatsApp, around 32 people can now join a video call using the link or can be added to a video call. Earlier, WhatsApp video call was supported by only 8 participants while voice call was used to support 32 participants.