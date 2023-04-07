topStoriesenglish2592361
NewsTechnology
APPLE

Apple To Shut Its Services On Devices Running Older Software

Apple in an internal document said that affected users might receive a push notification prompting them to update their device to a newer software version.

Last Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 04:48 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Apple To Shut Its Services On Devices Running Older Software

New Delhi: Apple will reportedly shut down its online services on devices running older software, including -- older iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS versions starting in early May. According to the leaker known as Stella Fudge, access to Apple services, except for iCloud, will stop working on devices running older software, reports MacRumors.

"As of early May, access to Apple services, with the exception of iCloud, will stop working on devices running: -- iOS 11-11.2.6, macOS 10.13-10.13.3, watchOS 4-4.2.3, and tvOS 11-11.2.6. You`ll likely receive a notification prompting you to update," she tweeted. (Also Read: Bill Gates, Ex-Wife Share First Pic With Granddaughter - Check Pics)

Moreover, the report mentioned that last month Apple in an internal document said that affected users might receive a push notification prompting them to update their device to a newer software version. (Also Read: Scientists Claim AI To Overtake Humans Soon)

"Some older software versions will no longer support Apple Services like the App Store, Siri, and Maps. Update your software to the latest available version to continue using these services," the company said.

Further, the report said that the tech giant did not clarify why most of its services will stop working with these older software versions, which were released between late 2017 and early 2018, but the change will only affect a small percentage of users.

Meanwhile, Apple has released its new iOS 16.4 update which includes new features such as a new set of emojis, web push notifications, voice isolation for cellular calls, and much more.

Users can update to the latest version by navigating to Settings, General and then Software Update.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?