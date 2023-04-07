Bill Gates, Ex-Wife Share First Pic With Granddaughter - Check Pics

New Delhi: The first child of Bill Gates's first marriage to Melinda French Gates, with whom he co-founded Microsoft, and Jennifer Gates was born last month. In order to share the good news, she posted on Instagram. The news thrilled the grandparents, who are now posting images of their first grandchild on social media.

The co-founder of Microsoft can be seen in a photo playfully stroking his granddaughter's little fingers while donning a navy blue hoodie and jeans. The infant is presented wearing a sweet pink onesie. "I can't wait to watch you experience the world," he said as the caption for the photo. (Also Read: Samsung Employees Accidentally Leaked Company Secrets Via ChatGPT: Check What Happened Next)

The new grandmother also uploaded a photo to social media showing her cuddling her granddaughter. Ms. Melinda is seen grinning into the camera while hugging her granddaughter to her bosom. (Also Read: Scientists Claim AI To Overtake Humans Soon)

She is dressed in black trousers and an orange top. The benefactor captioned the image, "Nothing compares to holding your first grandchild. I remember holding Jenn when she was this age like it was yesterday. She now has a child of her own, and I am bursting with joy as I watch her and Nayel assume their new parental responsibilities."

The grandparents received congratulations from a large number of individuals, including Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, Union Minister Smriti Irani, and YouTuber Nas Daily.

In 2021, Jennifer Gates, the eldest child of Bill and Melinda Gates, wed Nayel Nassar at her Westchester, New York, home. Mr. Nassar is an equestrian from Egypt.

Bill Gates stated in a blog post last year that he "started looking at the world through a fresh lens recently-when my older daughter delivered me the fantastic news that I'll become a grandfather next year" in response to the announcement of her daughter's pregnancy.

Said he, "I get emotional just penning the words "I'll become a grandfather next year." And the idea provides my work a fresh perspective. I am more motivated than ever to ensure that everyone's children and grandchildren have a chance to live and prosper when I consider the world that my grandchild will be born into."