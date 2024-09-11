Apple Unveils New MagSafe Charger with 25W Wireless Charging for iPhone 16 Series; Check Availability

Apple MagSafe Charger: Apple has introduced an updated MagSafe Charger designed to improve wireless charging speeds for the upcoming iPhone 16 series. Officially launched on September 9, the new charger promises charging rates comparable to traditional wired connections.

This latest MagSafe Charger retains its familiar puck-shaped design and supports both Qi2 and Qi charging standards, according to GSM Arena.

The highlight of this model is its ability to provide up to 25W wireless charging. As noted on Apple's website, it can charge an iPhone 16 to 50% in approximately 30 minutes when paired with a 30W USB-C power adapter.

This advancement enables the iPhone 16 to charge faster wirelessly compared to the iPhone 15 when using a standard 20W wired adapter, according to GSM Arena. However, the 25W charging speed is limited to the iPhone 16 series.

Apple's MagSafe Charger For Early iPhone Models

For earlier models ranging from the iPhone 12 to the iPhone 15, the MagSafe Charger will offer a maximum output of 15W.For iPhones from the 8 to the 11 series, which lack magnetic compatibility, the charger will provide up to 7.5W, as per GSM Arena.The new MagSafe Charger is priced at USD 39/Pound 39/Euro 49 for the 1-meter version and USD 49/Pound 49/Euro 59 for the 2-meter variant.

Apple's MagSafe Charger Availability

It is important to note that availability may vary by region, with some markets, including China, currently excluded from the rollout, as per GSM Arena. Adding further, the 30W USB-C Power Adapter, which is sold separately, is priced at USD 39/Pound 39/Euro 45.

MagSafe Charger And Power Adapter

Both the updated MagSafe Charger and the 30W USB-C Power Adapter are available for immediate shipping, ensuring that customers can have these accessories in hand ahead of the iPhone 16's official release in just ten days. This new accessory reflects Apple's efforts to innovate within its ecosystem, providing users with more efficient and versatile charging solutions as the company prepares for the latest addition to its smartphone lineup. (With Agency Inputs)