Attention Google Chrome Users: Beware Of Malware Posing As Chrome, Putting Your Photos And Passwords At Risk

New Delhi: The internet is a wonderful tool for learning, connecting, and having fun. But it's also a place where dangerous things can happen if you're not careful. There are people out there who want to steal your information, like your passwords or credit card numbers, for their own reasons. That's why it's really important to be smart and cautious when you're online.

Android malware threats continue to evolve and appear in various ways. Recently, security experts have issued a warning regarding a new version of malware called Android XLoader which is posing as the Chrome browser. This malware aims to gain access to users' SMS messages and run in the background, potentially causing harm to those affected.

According to a report from Bleeping Computer citing McAfee, discussions revolve around the problems and tactics employed by the new malware currently circulating.

How Malware enters your device?

The malware easily enters your device through a common method: an SMS message containing a website URL. This URL leads to the installation of the malicious app via an APK file from the provided link. When the victim clicks on the link, they see the word "Chrome" and assume they are installing the legitimate browser.

Data Breach

Installing apps from sources other than the official Android store requires granting permission to these websites. The malware not only obtains this permission but also gains access to SMS messages and operates in the background. Hackers who successfully evade security measures can then steal personal data such as passwords, photos, contact information, and detailed device information.

McAfee’s Alert

McAfee has alerted Google about the recent threat, ensuring that the company has taken steps to remove the malware. However, Google cannot regulate users' actions outside of the Play Store. Nevertheless, Google recommends enabling Play Protect on devices to prevent threats like this and ensure that malware cannot steal data from users.