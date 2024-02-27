PhonePe Unveils Celebrity Voice Feature On SmartSpeakers With Mammooty, Kichcha Sudeep, And Mahesh Babu

New Delhi: Amidst technological progress, Fintech firm PhonePe made a significant announcement on Monday, February 26th. They introduced a pioneering celebrity voice feature in collaboration with renowned Indian actors Mammooty, Kichcha Sudeep, and Mahesh Babu. This innovative feature, a first of its kind, is set to enhance user experience across regions such as Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

This latest feature enables PhonePe SmartSpeakers to authenticate customer payments using the voice of local celebrities in their respective regions. It is accessible throughout India in both English and the regional languages of Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu. (Also Read: MWC 2024: Xiaomi Watch 2, Watch S3, Smart Band 8 Pro Launched Globally; Check Price, Specs And Other Features)

Unveiling the multi-celeb voice feature on #PhonePe SmartSpeaker!



Merchants nationwide can now enjoy payment alerts in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi & English, voiced by the iconic @urstrulyMahesh @mammukka @KicchaSudeep & @SrBachchan



Experience it at a store near you!… pic.twitter.com/PmaP5iEQ40 — PhonePe (@PhonePe) February 26, 2024

Previously, PhonePe introduced the celebrity voice feature on its SmartSpeakers in partnership with the legendary Indian actor, Shri. Amitabh Bachchan which is available in both Hindi and English languages. (Also Read: OnePlus Watch 2 With Up To 100 Hours Battery Life Launched In India; Check Price, Sensors And Other Specs)

Since its launch a year ago, the PhonePe SmartSpeaker has seen over 4.8 million devices deployed by merchant partners, covering 90% of postal codes nationwide. Incorporating celebrity voices from diverse regions aims to enhance the interactive payment experience for both customers and merchants.

Yuvraj Singh Shekhawat, who holds the position of Chief Business Officer for the Merchant Business division at PhonePe, stated that, "Our extensive network of over 3.8+ crore merchants is spread across different regions in India, each with its unique linguistic needs for payment validation.

Through partnerships with various renowned celebrities, we are adapting and tailoring our services to meet such distinct needs of our merchants in a creative way. This ensures the efficient use of our devices while also boosting the appeal of the PhonePe SmartSpeaker among both merchants and customers.”

Here's a simplified step-by-step guide for merchants to enable this feature:

1. Start by opening the PhonePe for Business App.

2. Navigate to the SmartSpeaker section on the app's home screen.

3. Look for 'My SmartSpeaker' and tap on 'SmartSpeaker Voice'.

4. Select the celebrity voice you prefer in your chosen language.

5. Once you've made your choice, hit 'Confirm' to activate the voice.

6. Your device will then restart with the updated language featuring the selected celebrity's voice within a few hours.

The introduction of the celebrity voice feature on PhonePe's SmartSpeakers marks a significant advancement in user interaction and customization within the fintech industry.