MWC 2024: Tecno POVA 6 Pro 5G Unveiled With Dolby Atmos Support; Check Specs And Features

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G smartphone will be launched in selected markets including India, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines, starting from the end of February. 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
Image Credit: Twitter/tecnomobile

New Delhi: Tecno has showcased its latest Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G smartphone at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. The new smartphone is the company’s mid-range offering and comes as a successor to the POVA 5 Pro. This phone boasts impressive specifications, including a powerful processor, a long-lasting battery, and features specifically designed for gamers.

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G smartphone will be launched in selected markets including India, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines, starting from the end of this month (February). However, the company has yet to announce the price of the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G. The smartphone will come in Comet Green and Meteorite Grey colour options and features a Dynamic-Eye Design with a dynamic light effect on the back panel.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G Specifications

The device boasts a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, providing crisp visuals and smooth interaction with its 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 6nm processor, complemented by a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The smartwatch features a 6000mAh battery, which supports rapid 70W fast charging.

It runs on Android 14-based HiOS 14 custom skin; the phone offers a tailored user experience. Multimedia enthusiasts will appreciate its in-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos-enabled stereo speakers, and the convenience of a 3.5mm audio jack. (Also Read: OnePlus Watch 2 With Up To 100 Hours Battery Life Launched In India; Check Price, Sensors And Other Specs)

In the camera department, the phone features a high-resolution 108MP primary lens alongside a 2MP lens and an AI lens. For selfies and video chats, the handset sports a 32-megapixel front camera with LED flash. For connectivity, it includes support for 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC.

Adding further, the device prioritizes thermal management with a substantial cooling area spanning 273.42mm² to ensure optimal performance, especially during demanding tasks or prolonged usage. (Also Read: MWC 2024: Xiaomi Watch 2, Watch S3, Smart Band 8 Pro Launched Globally; Check Price, Specs And Other Features)

