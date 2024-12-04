New Delhi: If you’re a Netflix user, it’s time to be extra cautious as a new phishing scam is spreading worldwide. It is targeting users and attempting to steal their passwords and credit card details. This scam has gained attention in 23 countries, including the US, Germany, Spain and Australia, as reports of the fraud continue to go viral.

How the Netflix Phishing Scam Operates

Scammers send phishing messages or SMS alerts and claims that your Netflix account will be suspended due to a missed payment. The message urges you to update your payment details immediately by providing a link to do so.

After clicking on the link it takes you to a fake website that looks like Netflix, where you're prompted to confirm your payment information or log in. Once you enter your details, the scammers have access to your credit card information and Netflix login credentials. After this they can use it for fraudulent activities or sell on the dark web.

Here are some examples of phishing messages shared by Bitdefender:

- NETFLIX: There was an issue processing your payment. Please confirm your details at: https://account-details[.]com

- Your Netflix account will be suspended due to a failed payment. Update details at: https://homepage-nflix[.]com//

Tips to Stay Safe:

- Avoid clicking on suspicious links in emails or text messages.

- Type Netflix's official website directly into your browser.

- Enable two-step authentication for added security.

- Use strong, unique passwords for your Netflix account.

- Keep your device's security software up to date.

- If you suspect your password has been compromised, change it immediately.

- Report any unauthorized transactions to your bank right away.