Chat Lock Feature Is Set To Arrive On WhatsApp Web shortly; Check Details

New Delhi: Most of us are already aware of a feature known as ‘Chat Lock’ on Whatsapp. Whatsapp is now rolling out this feature on its web version. According to a recent update from WABetaInfo, it has been reported that the "Chat Lock" icon will soon be introduced to the web version of WhatsApp.

This symbol resembles a small padlock and is located in the app's sidebar. This feature allows users to secure individual chats in a designated folder providing a confidential space for private conversations. (Also Read: Hackers Likely Used ChatGPT To Create Fake Data Breach)

The new Chat lock feature aims to heighten the security of private conversations. Users can lock specific chats hiding them in a special folder that only they can access. The latest WhatsApp update includes a new padlock icon in the sidebar hinting at the imminent availability of the Chat Lock feature on both mobile and web versions. (Also Read: How To Download Nirmala Sitharaman's Full Budget Speech In Few Clicks? Check)

How does the 'Chat Lock' feature work?

Once a chat is locked it becomes hidden from the regular chat screen residing in a concealed folder. Accessing these locked chats requires using the phone's screen lock or and for the web a secure passcode ensuring exclusive visibility for the user.

The web version is anticipated to incorporate a passkey system which is similar to the one on the mobile app, although this feature is still in development. The introduction of Chat Lock on the web is expected to provide an extra layer of security particularly valuable for users who prioritize privacy.

For those familiar with the chat lock feature on WhatsApp's mobile app the upcoming addition to the web version promises a consistent and secure experience making it a practical tool for discreet discussions on private matters.