New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her sixth Budget Speech on February 1, unveiling the Union Interim Budget for 2024-25. In this vote-on-account, no major measures or changes in the tax structure were announced. However, Sitharaman introduced tax benefits specifically aimed at supporting startups.

For those interested in reading the full text of Sitharaman's latest Budget Speech for 2024 it can be downloaded directly from the official website www. indiabudget.gov.in. The PDF version of the complete Budget document is also available on the website. (Also Read: Capturing Moments: President Offers Dahi To Nirmala Sitharaman Ahead Of Budget)

Notably, this marks Sitharaman's sixth consecutive Budget Speech, making her the second finance minister, following Morarji Desai, to achieve this milestone. (Also Read: Budget 2024: If Finance Minister Okays THIS, It Will Be Big Win For Salaried Class)

To access the Budget documents, including Sitharaman's speech, interested individuals can also download them from the Union Budget Mobile App, which offers bilingual content in English and Hindi.

To download the Union Budget Mobile App, users can visit the Union Budget web portal www.indiabudget.gov.in. Additionally, the app is available on both Android and iOS platforms.