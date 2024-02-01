trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2716479
NewsTechnology
BUDGET 2024

How To Download Nirmala Sitharaman's Full Budget Speech In Few Clicks? Check

Notably, this marks Sitharaman's sixth consecutive Budget Speech, making her the second finance minister, following Morarji Desai, to achieve this milestone.

Written By Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 01:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

How To Download Nirmala Sitharaman's Full Budget Speech In Few Clicks? Check File Photo

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her sixth Budget Speech on February 1, unveiling the Union Interim Budget for 2024-25. In this vote-on-account, no major measures or changes in the tax structure were announced. However, Sitharaman introduced tax benefits specifically aimed at supporting startups.

PDF Of Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech

For those interested in reading the full text of Sitharaman's latest Budget Speech for 2024 it can be downloaded directly from the official website www. indiabudget.gov.in. The PDF version of the complete Budget document is also available on the website. (Also Read: Capturing Moments: President Offers Dahi To Nirmala Sitharaman Ahead Of Budget)

Nirmala Sitharaman Budget Speech

Notably, this marks Sitharaman's sixth consecutive Budget Speech, making her the second finance minister, following Morarji Desai, to achieve this milestone. (Also Read: Budget 2024: If Finance Minister Okays THIS, It Will Be Big Win For Salaried Class)

Nirmala Sitharaman Budget Speech Download

To access the Budget documents, including Sitharaman's speech, interested individuals can also download them from the Union Budget Mobile App, which offers bilingual content in English and Hindi.

To download the Union Budget Mobile App, users can visit the Union Budget web portal www.indiabudget.gov.in. Additionally, the app is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Jharkhand New CM: DNA: Who is Champai Soren?
DNA Video
Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: What Is The Defence Land Scam?
DNA Video
Jharkhand Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: Will Soren go to Jail?
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan Sentenced: 'Case fixing' against Imran in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Will hijab be banned in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy
DNA Video
DNA: Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Compete with yourself, not others' says PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
DNA Video
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance