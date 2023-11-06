ChatGPT Creator OpenAI To Host First Developers Conference Nov 6; How To Watch Live Steam & What To Expect

New Delhi: ChatGPT creator OpenAI is all set to host its first annual developers conference ‘OpenAI DevDay Keynote’ on Monday, November 6. Developers will gather from around the world for an in-person day of programming to learn about the latest AI advancements. It will be live streamed on opneai.com from 11:30 pm IST. The company is expected to unveil some new stuff during the keynote.

It comes amidst when Elon Musk’s AI venture xAI has unveiled its first chatbot ‘Grok’ to the world that is in beta mode as of now. Eventually, it will be rolled out globally for X premium+ users in the coming months.

ChatGPT is considered the first tool that has popularised the chatbot technology in the world with its revolutionary features and sophistication. It was launched last year in November end for public use. Since then, many big companies have launched new AI tool in the market such as Google Bard, Microsoft Bing, and now xAI’s Grok.

OpenAI is an Artificial research firm headed by Sam Altman. Elon Musk has played an important role in the foundation of the organisation and was a board member before parting the ways.