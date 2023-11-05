New Delhi: The race to capture the nascent frontier AI market has intensified with a new contestant. Elon Musk and his AI venture 'xAI' have introduced a new chatbot called 'Grok,' which is currently in beta mode but has plans for significant expansion in the coming months.

In essence, Grok is similar to ChatGPT or Google Bard as it answers your queries and have the ability of conversation, but what sets Grok apart from ChatGPT? Let's explore some basic differences between them:

Elon Musk’s Grok vs. OpenAI’s ChatGPT:

Large Language AI Models:

Grok is based on Grok-1, the company’s frontier LLM, developed with 33 billion parameters.

ChatGPT is based on GPT created by OpenAI. Currently, GPT-4 is available in the market.

The Source Of Data:

ChatGPT is built by OpenAI and has been trained on a large and diverse dataset, including Common Crawl, web texts, books, and Wikipedia.

Grok has been trained on 'real-time knowledge of the world via the X platform' with only two months of training.

Ownership:

Grok is developed by Elon Musk and others through the AI venture 'xAI,' launched in July this year.

ChatGPT is the creation of the AI research company OpenAI.

Availability In The Market:

ChatGPT was publicly launched last year in November.

Grok is currently in beta mode and available to limited users in the USA. It will soon roll out for X premium+ users, as announced by Elon Musk.

Pricing:

ChatGPT has two versions – basic and premium. The basic version is free but lacks real-time information, while the premium version costs $20 per month and offers real-time access.

Grok will cost $16 per month for X's premium+ users.

Way of Communication:

The company stated that Grok is designed to answer questions with a touch of wit and a rebellious streak, which ChatGPT hasn't been designed to do.

Origin of the Name:

The name "ChatGPT" combines "Chat" and "GPT," with "Chat" signifying its ability to engage in conversations.

"Grok" is a term popularized by the science fiction author Robert A. Heinlein in his novel "Stranger in a Strange Land," signifying a deep and intuitive understanding of a concept or idea.

It is earlier to say much about the new chatbot. Only time will tell where Grok stands in various aspects. What makes it important is the moment of arrival. The world's first AI safety conference concluded recently with the Bletchley Declaration, urging nations, companies and other stakeholders to use the technology of AI with caution.