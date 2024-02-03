ChatGPT-Like AI Features Coming To iPhones Soon, Anticipated In iOS 18: Apple CEO

New Delhi: In a recent quarterly earnings call, Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, officially announced the ongoing development of generative AI features within the company's software. Cook revealed that these innovative AI-powered features are expected to reach consumers later this year.

Anticipation For iOS 18 Update

Cook's statement aligns with industry insights, including those from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, suggesting that iOS 18 could be the most significant update in the history of Apple's operating system. The anticipated unveiling of iOS 18 is slated for the WWDC event in the summer. (Also Read: Amazon Introduces AI-Powered Rufus To Assist Online Shoppers: Here's How To Use It)

Strategic Investment In AI Technology

During the earnings call, Cook emphasized Apple's commitment to investing in technologies that shape the future, particularly artificial intelligence. He expressed excitement about sharing detailed information on their ongoing work in the AI space later this year. (Also Read: Google's Bard Chatbot Introduces AI Image Generation For Free)

Cook highlighted the "huge opportunity" Apple sees in generative AI but refrained from providing specific details at this stage. The company is positioning itself to leverage the potential of generative AI, aligning with the advancements made by rivals like Google and Samsung.

Integration Into Key Apps

While the exact integration of generative AI into iOS, iPadOS, or macOS remains unclear, reports suggest it could be featured prominently in key applications like Messages, Apple Music, Pages, Keynote, and Siri.

Pressure To Compete In AI Landscape

Apple's announcement comes at a time when competitors like Google and Samsung have already implemented a range of generative AI-powered features in their latest flagship devices. The increasing emphasis on AI as a selling point for smartphones is urging Apple to match its rivals' offerings.