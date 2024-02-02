New Delhi: In a move to enhance its AI capabilities, Amazon has unveiled Rufus, a new AI-powered assistant designed to assist online shoppers in the US. Rufus is trained using information from Amazon's product catalog and data gathered from the web, aiming to provide customers with helpful answers to their shopping-related questions.

Rufus: Availability And Initial Rollout

Initially, Rufus will be available to users in the United States. (Also Read: Google's Bard Chatbot Introduces AI Image Generation For Free)

Rufus: Versatile Capabilities

Amazon claims that Rufus significantly improves the ease with which customers can find and discover the best products tailored to their needs. The AI assistant is equipped to answer queries about product differences, and comparisons, and can provide recommendations based on customer preferences. (Also Read: Gujarat Govt Presents Rs 3.32 Lakh Crore Budget; No New Taxes Proposed)

Rufus: User-Friendly Queries And Recommendations

Customers can now ask Rufus questions and queries. This enables users to make more informed decisions when shopping. Additionally, Rufus can offer personalized recommendations for specific occasions or preferences, such as "good gifts for Valentine's Day" or "best dinosaur toys for a 5-year-old."

"Rufus generates results tailored to the specific question and makes it quick and easy for customers to browse more refined results," mentioned Amazon in a blog post.

Rufus: How To Use It?

Using Rufus is simple for customers in the beta phase. By typing or speaking their questions into the search bar within Amazon's mobile app, a Rufus chat dialog box will appear at the bottom of the screen.

Customers can expand the chat box to engage with Rufus or dismiss it to return to their regular search results, providing flexibility and convenience in their online shopping experience.