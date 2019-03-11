cVIGIL app: Here's how you can report violation of model code of conduct to Election Commission

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) has launched cVIGIL app for citizens, candidate and political parties.

The app emboldens people to report videos of any violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and expenditure violations during the elections to the election authorities.

The EC says that cVIGIL application must be used for lodging MCC violation related cases only. District Controller could drop a cVIGIL complaint without any further recourse, in case personal grievances are registered through cVIGIL app or the digital attachment of a cVIGIL complaint is found to be unrelated to a MCC violation, it adds.

cVIGIL connects vigilant citizens with District Control Room, Returning Officer and Field Unit (Flying Squads) / Static Surveillance Teams, thereby, creating a rapid and accurate reporting, action and monitoring system.

Here's how cVIGIL app works for you

The Android-based mobile App can be installed and used on android version Jellybean and above.

Your smartphone should be equipped with a camera, internet connection and GPS access.

You can click a picture or records a 2-minute video.

Afterwards you can upload the Photo / Video on the app, along with an automated location mapping by the Geographic Information System

After its successful submission, the you will get a Unique ID to track and receive follow up updates on his mobile. You can report many incidents in this manner and will get a unique id for each report for follow up updates.

Once you have reported the complaint, the information beeps in the District Control Room from where it is assigned to a Field Unit. Each Field Unit will have a GIS-based mobile application called ‘cVIGIL Investigator’, which allows the field unit to directly reach the location by following the GIS cues and navigation technology and take action.

After a Field Unit has acted upon the complaint, the field report is sent by them online through the Investigator App to the concerned returning officer for decision and disposal.

If the incident is found correct, the information is sent to the National Grievance Portal of the Election Commission of India for further action and the vigilant citizen is informed about the status within 100 minutes.

You can register complaints anonymously through cVIGIL App. In that case, the mobile number and other profile details are not sent to the system. However, in case of anonymous complaints, the you will not be getting further status messages because system will not be capturing the phone details.

(Content sourced from eci.gov.in)