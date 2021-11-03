Diwali Offer: Buy iPhone 13 at just Rs 55,900 effectively, check how to avail deal

New Delhi: If you’re planning to buy the latest iPhone 13, then this could be really your chance, as the smartphone is selling at a massive discount, thanks to the Diwali sale. Launched in September 2021, Apple iPhone 13 has remained in high demand as the device packs several new features.

However, iPhone 13’s high price makes it unaffordable for many. Such buyers can now buy the smartphone at a discounted price of Rs 55,990. The deal is offered by one of Apple’s authorized resellers in India, India iStore.

India iStore is offering a discount worth Rs 6000 on HDFC bank credit or debit cards on the purchase of iPhone 13 which is priced at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB variant. After the Rs 6000 discount, the smartphone’s price comes down to Rs 73,900.

For buying iPhone 13 at Rs 55,900, you’ll now have to trade in your old smartphones such as iPhone XR and above. You can trade your iPhone XR for Rs 18,000 and get a total discount of Rs 24,000 on an iPhone 13 purchase.

With all the offers combined, you’ll be able to buy iPhone 13 at a discounted price of Rs 55,900. Customers can get additional discounts if they trade in their iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 models.

The discounts are also applicable on the purchase of other iPhone 13 smartphones, including iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Max. Moreover, customers can trade in other brand smartphones to upgrade to iPhone 13. Also Read: Nykaa IPO share allotment status: Follow simple steps to check your bid’s position

iPhone 13 series was launched by Apple in September early this year. The smartphone, which somewhat looks similar to iPhone 12, comes with several new features, including a new camera mode that can be used to shoot high-quality movies. Also Read: RBI commits to integrating climate-related risks into fin stability monitoring activities