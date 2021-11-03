Nykaa IPO share allotment status: Follow simple steps to check your bid’s position

New Delhi: Have you subscribed to the initial public offer (IPO) of Nykaa’s parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd? If yes, then you may be wondering when the company will allot shares and how and when to check Nykaa IPO allotment status.

Nykaa’s IPO so far has appeared to be a big hit, with 81.78 times subscriptions for 2.64 crore shares on the offer. The subscriptions for the IPO began on October 28 and the last day was November 1, 2021.

Nykaa had fixed the price band for IPO at Rs 1,085-1,125 per share. According to the

National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, the IPO received bids for more than 216.59 crore shares against 2.64 crore shares.

The huge oversubscription suggests that bidders receiving shares could enjoy bumper listing gains. Investors will be able to check Nykaa IPO share allotment status starting from November 8, according to the timeline shared mentioned in the red herring prospectus (RHP).

Here’s how to check Nykaa IPO share allotment status

Step 1: Investors can check Nykaa IPO share allotment status by visiting the official website of the registrar of the IPO. For Nykaa’s IPO, the registrar is Link Intime India, and its official site is https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Step 2: On clicking the link, investors will be taken to the IPO allotment status page where they will need to select the FSN E-commerce Ventures Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Investors will then need to enter their PAN, application number or DP Client ID to check Nykaa IPO allotment status.

Stepp 4: Finally, they need to click on the submit button to check the share allotment status.

Alternately, applicants can also visit the BSE official website to check the share allotment status. Here's the link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

