Elon Musk's ex girlfriend auctions private photos, love notes written by him

New Delhi: The first step we take to distance ourselves from our ex after a breakup is to get rid of the memories and everything else connected to them. But what occurs if you split up with a wealthy celebrity? If so, you can get a fortune by selling off their possessions. A win-win situation, yes? You can thank Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne for this concept since she recently auctioned off some keepsakes from their time together in college.

During their college years, the richest man in the world allegedly dated Jennifer Gwynne. While they were both attending the University of Pennsylvania, their relationship grew. They had their memories immortalised in photographs, just like other couples did. Returning to the present, Gwynne has sold off a collection of pictures and other memorabilia on the Boston-based website RR Auction, and the two are no longer dating.

She also included a handwritten birthday card, a gold necklace Musk gave her, and about 18 candid photos of Musk's college years. Additionally, there were never-before-seen images of Musk in his younger years hanging out with friends, having fun in the dorm, and cuddling with Gwynne, his then-girlfriend.

The necklace, which is worth millions, was what piqued the interest of the bidders in addition to the pictures and the handwritten note. The necklace, which was previously owned by Musk's father Errol, is embellished with emeralds from the mine in Zambia.

According to a report from the Independent, Gwynne, who had a brief relationship with Musk in 1994, has decided to sell the items to raise money for her stepson's college expenses. It should be noted that RR Auction's website has previously listed mementos associated with famous businesspeople for sale. Additionally, it auctioned off Steve Jobs' original Apple-1 prototype in August for nearly $680,000.