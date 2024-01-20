New Delhi: Elon Musk’s project in a recent update of X(formerly twitter) is unveiling a new functionality that enables Android users to initiate audio and video calls directly within the app. This information was shared by Enrique, an engineer at X, who mentioned that Android users can utilize this feature by performing a effortless app update.

Launched in its initial version on iOS in October, the calls feature enables users to connect directly on the platform without the need for phone numbers. X engineer Enrique on Friday announced in a post "Audio and video calls on X slowly rolling out for Android users today! Update your app and call your mother,"

This feature will be limited to premium users. Users can control their preferences for audio and video calls by going to Settings > Privacy and Safety > Direct Messages. Within these settings, users can specify who can start calls, with choices ranging from people in their address book, those they follow, and verified users. Users also have the option to choose multiple preferences from these categories.

X introduced a new entry-level paid subscription for verified organizations earlier this month available at $200 per month or $2,000 per year. This basic tier for verified organizations includes a gold check-mark badge and various extra advantages, providing a more affordable option compared to the "full access" tier which is priced at $1,000 per month.

The company recently clarified that the new subscription tier, tailored for smaller businesses offers subscribers benefits such as advertising credits and priority support. This strategic move is intended to assist smaller organizations in achieving faster growth on the X platform by providing them with a cost-effective yet impactful way to enhance their visibility and engagement.