Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2750151
NewsTechnology
MICROSOFT

EU tells Microsoft To Provide Information On GenAI Risks In Bing Search Else Face Fine

The regulator can also impose fines of up to 1 per cent of the provider's total annual income or worldwide turnover for incorrect, incomplete, or misleading information in response to a request for information.

|Last Updated: May 17, 2024, 06:30 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

EU tells Microsoft To Provide Information On GenAI Risks In Bing Search Else Face Fine Image Credit: Reuters

New Delhi: The European Commission on Friday directed Microsoft to provide more information about the generative AI (GenAI) features in its search engine Bing else face fine, as the tech giant failed to respond to a March 14 request for inputs regarding specific risks stemming from Bing's GenAI features.

The Commission stepped up its enforcement actions against Microsoft and the company now has time till May 27 to provide the requested information to the Commission on Bing's generative AI features, notably "Copilot in Bing" and "Image Creator by Designer".

If Bing fails to reply within the deadline, the Commission may impose fines of up to 1 per cent of the provider's total annual income or global turnover and periodic penalties of up to 5 per cent of the provider's average daily income or worldwide annual turnover. (Also Read: Google App Gets A New ‘Share’ Button For Search Results; Here's How To Find)

The regulator can also impose fines of up to 1 per cent of the provider's total annual income or worldwide turnover for incorrect, incomplete, or misleading information in response to a request for information.

"Following its designation as ‘Very Large Online Search Engine’, Bing is required to comply with the full set of provisions introduced by the Digital Services Act (DSA)," said the Commission.

Microsoft was yet to react to the “legally binding request for information,”. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Australia and US unveil undersea drones
DNA Video
DNA: High Court's instructions on false dowry system!
DNA Video
DNA: France Declares Emergency In New Caledonia As Protests Rage
DNA Video
DNA: Why are so many Indians buying property in Dubai?
DNA Video
DNA: Situation remains tense in PoK
DNA Video
DNA: NEET leak! Arrested students reveal secrets
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Swati Maliwal remain silent for three days?
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi replies to Kejriwal on 'Yogi'?
DNA Video
DNA: First citizenship certificates handed out to 14 people
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of West Bengal Violence!