New Delhi: Good news Google app users! The Google App on Android is getting a brand-new 'Share' button that allows users to quickly share the links that appear in search results without having to open them. Hence, Google app users have no longer to open the link and copy the URL to share it with others.

Earlier, when you searched in the Google App and wanted to share a link to a website, you had to first open that link, then copy the URL, and then send it to someone. Artem Russakovskii, the founder of Android Police, has shared information about the brand-new Share button. He posted about it on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The Google app now has a way to share search results urls. Finally!



Previously, you would have to open the page to share it first or use a browser to search. There was no way to long press the search result and get its url.



The new Share button is present on the desktop UI too.

How To Find Share Button?

You will find this Share button in the three-dot menu in front of the search results. By pressing this button, you can directly copy the link, send it to someone, or share it on an app. Earlier, the user had to open the entire link and then get the option to copy. (Also Read: Vivo Y200 Pro 5G Launch Date Confirmed In India, Set To Debut With Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC Chipset; Check Expected Specs)

When Functionality Of New Share Button Works:

The new Share button will not work for all links. For example, if a link takes you to an app on the Google Play Store, you won't be able to share it. You can copy a link by right-clicking on it in a web browser, but this feature is not available in the Google app.

So, users can press the three-dot button there gives you information about that website, from where you can share the link, save it, or give feedback to Google. (Also Read: Motorola X50 Ultra Launched With Android 14-based Hello UI And Supports 4K60 fps Video; Check Price And Specs)

To recall, the tech giant Google has introduced the Notes feature in its app. With this new feature, you can write and read notes on search results. Moreover, Google has also introduced the SGE (Search with Generative AI) feature, which displays search results with the help of artificial intelligence. (Note: The story is articulated by Raman Kumar)