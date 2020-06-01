File-sharing site WeTransfer blocked in India – All you want to know

New Delhi: The government has ordered internet service providers (ISPs) to block file-sharing website WeTransfer in India.

On May 18, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) vide an order issued for blocking the file sharing website though the reason for blocking the website has not been clarified.

The decision comes at a time when lakhs of people are working from following the nationwide lockdown to stop the chain of Covid-19.

The DoT notification invokes a clause from conditions laid out for granting licences to ISPs. As per the clause all licence holders can block websites in the "interest of national security or public interest".

WeTransfer has said that it is ‘working hard to understand the reasoning behind this block’ and doing everything to fix this, the company’s blogpost said.

Launched in 2009 in Netherlands, WeTransfer’s premium service allows users to share up to 20 GB of files or folders and also offers 1TB of storage space. File sharing upto 2GB is free.

WeTransfer competes with other file transferring sites like Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive.