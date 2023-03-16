First Time In Television: US Animated Show 'South Park' Uses AI bot ChatGPT To Write Down Its New Episode 'Deep Learning' - Watch

New Delhi: The US satirical animated show ‘South Park’ has taken the help of AI – ChatGPT to write down its new episode's script called ‘Deep learning’. The show’s latest episode mentioned ChatGPT as one of the two writers responsible for the episode in the credit section - one is Trey Parker and other is ChatGPT. This is the first time when AI chatbot has been used to write down the script of an episode.

The US satirical animated show ‘South Park’ has taken the help of AI – ChatGPT to write down its new episode called ‘Deep learning’. The show’s latest episode mentioned ChatGPT as one of the two writers responsible for the episode in the credit section. This is the first time when AI chatbot has been used to write down the script of an episode.

‘Deep learning’ episode begins with the student at South Park Elementary had realized that they can use ChatGPT to do their homework and school assignments for them. In the later part, the male students decide to wield the power of AI for a different purpose: Using ChatGPT to talk to girls.

‘Deep learning’ episode begins with Clyde’s girlfriend BeBe praising him for sending her loving and cheesy messages in front of other girls. While another girl Wendy was upset as her boyfriend Stan replies her messages only with thumb-ups.

When their relationship dangled on a fine thread, Stan decided to talk to Clyde over the issue and ask for help.

Clyde explained Stan about the new application ChatGPT which he is using to reply Bebe’s messages.

"Yeah, dude, there’s a bunch of apps and programs you can subscribe to that use OpenAI to do all of your writing for you," Clyde said.

"People use them to write poems, write job applications, but what they’re really good for is dealing with chicks."

Later, it appeared that Stan used ChatGPT to reply Wendy’s messages and she became very happy and their relationship saved.

What is South Park Show?

South Park is the Emmy and Peabody-award winning animated series co-created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone about four boys living in one screwed-up Colorado mountain town. Between local and global tragedies, as well as parental and celebrity interferences, Kyle, Stan, Cartman, and Kenny manage to have themselves a time.