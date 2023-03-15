Viral: Bengaluru Couple Quits 30-Lakh Package Job To Sell Samosa; Now Earns Rs 12 Lakh Per Day

New Delhi: The popular Northern Indian snack Samosa can make someone super rich. Don’t you believe in the words? The Indian couple is earning Rs 12 lakh per day by selling samosa in Bengaluru via their venture called ‘Samosa Singh’. The duo started the venture 7 years back in 2015 after quitting their high paying jobs. Now the venture is having the turnover around Rs 45 crore monthly, according to the reports.

The samosa selling couple is Nidhi Singh and her husband Shikhar Veer Singh and they have been married over five years. They first met while pursuing B-Tech in Biotechnology in Haryana. It changed their life once and for all. Nidhi joined the corporate life with Rs 17,000 and later grabbed Rs 30 lakh at a pharma company in Gurugram as a Business Development Associate.

While her husband Shikhar Veer Singh aspired to become a scientist as he had later pursued MTech from Institute of Life Sciences in Hyderabad. Finally, the duo quit their respective jobs in 2015 and started the venture.

The couple wanted to start something by themselves, to create a business. Shikhar proposed the idea of selling Samosa, which had taken down by Nidhi at first. However, they were convinced after seeing a child crying for samosa at a food court.