Flipkart Big Billion Days sale live now: Check offers on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11

New Delhi: Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is now open to all customers in India. The sale event was open to Plus members on September 22. The Apple iPhone 13 is one of the hottest products that will be discounted during the sale. Aside from that, deals and offers are available for the old-generation iPhone 12 and 13. Here's what you need to know if you want to upgrade your smartphone and join the Apple ecosystem.

Before we continue, readers should be aware that prices fluctuate during an online sale event. Some devices may also be out of stock soon, so make a wishlist and save your credit card information for faster checkout.

iPhone 13: Right now, Apple's iPhone 13 is one of the best buys in India. The smartphone is ideal for videography enthusiasts. Furthermore, the phone can handle daily tasks with ease and even supports 5G.

-iPhone 13 (128GB) - Rs 57,990

-iPhone 13 (256GB) - Rs 66,990

-iPhone 13 (512GB) - Rs 86,990

Surprisingly, the iPhone 13 mini is available for Rs 58,990 during the Big Billion Days sales. Users can also look into the iPhone 13 Pro models, which are currently available for Rs 1,09,990. (256GB storage). The 128GB models appear to be out of stock. Until yesterday, the iPhone 13 was available on Flipkart for around Rs 48,000.

iPhone 12: If you're looking for a less expensive iPhone, the iPhone 12 should suffice. However, because it was released two years ago, it will receive fewer years of updates (say, until 2025).

-iPhone 12 (64GB): Rs 53,990

-iPhone 12 (128GB): Rs 58,990

-iPhone 12 (256GB): Rs 67.990

iPhone 11: The iPhone 11 is a good option to consider for customers looking for a no-frills iPhone for elderly customers. If you're a creator looking for a backup device, this is another good option. Remember that there is no 5G support.

-iPhone 11 (64GB): Rs 35,990

-iPhone 11 (128GB): Rs 39,990

The iPhone 14 (128GB) model was sold out at the time of writing. The 256GB model was priced at Rs 99,900.