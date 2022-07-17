New Delhi: Garena Free Fire MAX is a battle royale action game in which participants enter the battlefield with only one winner at the end. It's an improved version of Garena Free Fire. The Indian authorities prohibited PUBG in the same way that it banned Garena Free Fire, although gamers can still use Garena Free Fire Max. The app store has withdrawn the game, however it is still available on Google Play.

Players can choose their starting position in the game and gather weapons and commodities to expand their battlefield. It has received the most internet downloads from the Play Store and App Store. It was created by 111 Dots Studio and has 50 participants competing in 10-minute rounds.

The producers of 111 Dots company are constantly upgrading numerous alpha-numeric codes to assist gamers in receiving free goodies on a daily basis. Players can unlock specific steps and earn various reward points by entering these codes.

Check the step-by-step guide on how to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes.

Step 1: The official website can be found at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Gamers can then use their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs to log in.

Step 3: The gamers can then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text field and click the confirm button to proceed.

Step 4: Following the confirmation, a dialogue box will appear for double-checking. Click the 'OK' button.

Step 5: Once the codes have been properly redeemed, gamers can get their prize via the in-game mail section.

Check out the Garena Free Fire Max codes for July 17:

A46N-U6UF-Q2JP

6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8

FAG4-LHKD-92GZ

RHUV-SWWV-N9G4

FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP

5R8S-AGS5-MCK5

2K5A-WHD3-FKWB

4UBY-XPTW-ERES

FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9

BKSK-ECCM-JZEB

L8LN-F5WK-2YPN

TPNA-MS84-ZE8E

XKVJ-M65A-NPUQy

AMCT-7DU2-K2U2

LQ6Q-2A95-G29F

HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H

QA97-CXS2-J0F0

W73D-61AW-NGL2

UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U

NLCB-6S92-K2DE