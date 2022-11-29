Get iPhone 14 for JUST Rs 56,900 during Flipkart Black Friday Sale; check offers and price calculations here

New Delhi: The newest 2023 iPhone series from Apple includes the iPhone 14 model. It is equipped with a 6 core Apple A15 Bionic chipset. Here's some good news if you're looking to purchase an iPhone 14. Flipkart has offered the smartphone with a discount of 2,500 as part of the Black Friday sale. The device, which was introduced at 79,900 in September of this year, is now offered on the e-website tailer's for 77,400.

Additionally, there is a 5,000 rupee immediate discount on non-EMI, credit card, and debit card EMI transactions done with an HDFC Bank card. Both iPhones and Android smartphones have an exchange offer of up to 20,500 when they are traded in. Please be aware that the final cost will vary depending on the phone's model and functionality. (Also Read: Get Google Pixel 7 for JUST Rs 23,999 during Flipkart Black Friday Sale; check offers and price calculations here)

The display size for the Apple iPhone 14 is 6.1 inches Super Retina XDR. The phone's display has a 2532x1170 pixel resolution. The smartphone has ceramic shield protection and is splash- and spill-proof. The Apple A15 Bionic chipset and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage options power the gadget. (Also Read: BIG blow to Apple iPhone enthusiasts! Wait longer to get iPhone Pro models-- Here's WHY)

The iPhone 14 comes in a variety of colour options for customers to select from. These colour possibilities are Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED, and Blue.