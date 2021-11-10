Good news for Instagram creators! App could soon launch subscription feature, check India rates

New Delhi: If you’re an Instagram creator, then we have good news for you, as the Meta-owned photo-sharing app has reportedly started testing a new feature aimed at improving your monetisation. The feature we’re talking about is Instagram subscriptions, a similar feature to Twitter Super Follows, using which creators can charge users a subscription fee for access to premium content.

Currently, the social media app has recently added in-app purchase options to its app listings on Play Store and App Store in the US that are intended for “Instagram Subscriptions.”

The upcoming feature is expected to help creators earn money from Instagram. Creators will be able to charge users a minimum amount for letting them access their premium content.

According to app data tracking firm SensorTower, the Instagram subscription feature was first updated on November 1 on Play Store and App Store. Current pricing on the app reportedly suggests that the social media firm is expected to charge Rs 89 as monthly charges for an Instagram subscription. Instagram’s listing on Play Store and App Store suggests that the in-app purchases began with Rs 89 and go on till Rs 449.

Previously, the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, had said that the platform is exploring a subscription-based model for creators. As of now, the social media giant is yet to make its official statement on the new feature.

Prior to Instagram, Twitter rolled out its subscription service called Super Follows. The subscription helps creators earn additional income from their tweets. Twitter users pay creators for their premium tweets that are visible only to subscribers.