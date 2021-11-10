Pulses prices down after drop in petrol, diesel and edible oil rates, check latest prices

New Delhi: After the recent decrease in the prices and diesel, the rates of pulses have also eased up a bit, bringing a major respite for the common man. The wholesale prices of many pulses have come down, following a drop in the rates of edible oil.

For instance, the wholesale rate of tur dal, which reached Rs 95 to Rs 100 per kg, has now come down to Rs 72 to 75 per kg. This means that tur dal price has cooled down by about Rs 12-15.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the prices of pulses have come down after harvest from MP and Maharashtra reached the wholesale market of Prayagraj, Muthiganj Mandi.

As the prices of the pulses have come in wholesale markets, the retail rates are expected to come down in a few days, suggest experts. Common consumers are expected to benefit from the ease in the prices of pulses.

Besides pulses, the price of edible oil has further eased up. For instance, mustard oil is selling cheaper by Rs 5 to 10 per litre in Uttar Pradesh. In the wholesale market of Bareilly, mustard oil is currently priced at Rs 168 per litre while the same is retailing at Rs 175 per litre. Also Read: IRCTC to begin Shri Ramayana Yatra train from Madurai: Fare, package details

The drop in the prices of pulses and edible oil has come after the Central government recently cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. Following in the footsteps of the Central government, several state governments, majorly ruled by BJP-led NDA, have slashed the VAT on petrol and diesel, making the fuel products a bit more affordable. Also Read: Ethanol Price Hike: Cabinet approves increase in price by Rs 1.47 for blending in petrol

