Google turns 23 today, celebrates with a special animated doodle

Google is celebrating its 23rd birthday with the rest of the globe.

The doodle featured a birthday cake with the number '23' inscribed on top. The lower tier of the cake is seen rising the top tier to greet visitors to the homepage in the animated doodle.

The letter 'L' in 'Google' is represented by the birthday candle.

A "chance encounter" between two computer experts transformed the trajectory of the Internet and the lives of millions of people, the tech company claimed twenty-three years ago.

Sergey Brin, a Stanford University graduate student, was tasked to escort Larry Page around campus in 1997, while he was considering graduating from Stanford. The two co-founders began working on the search engine in their dorm rooms the next year. The first prototype was created in 1998, and Google was officially born.

"Every day, there are billions of searches on Google in more than 150 languages around the globe, and while much has changed from the early days of Google, from its first server housed in a cabinet built out of toy blocks to its servers now being housed in more than 20 data centers globally, its mission of making the world’s information accessible to everyone remains the same," the official Google Doodle blog read.

While Google was formed on September 4, 1998, other stories claim that the firm changed its date of birth to September 27 in 2005 to coincide with the revelation of the search engine's record number of pages indexed.

Live TV

#mute