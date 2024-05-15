Google CEO Sundar Pichai Joins LinkedIn, Offers Glimpse Of Google I/O 2024

New Delhi: Google CEO Sundar Pichai has recently shared his first ever post on social media platform, LinkedIn. In his post, Pichai shared insights into the company's preparations for its annual developers event, Google I/O 2024. Pichai provided followers with an sneak peek into what to expect.

In his LinkedIn post, Sundar Pichai wrote “For my first-ever LinkedIn post, I thought I’d share a sneak peek of the Shoreline Amphitheatre stage, as we put some finishing touches on our keynote for Google I/O tomorrow.” (Also Read: Getting Fake Calls Threatening To Disconnect Your Mobile On Behalf Of DoT/TRAI? Report At THESE Numbers)

In the post, accompanied by an image of the amphitheatre he stated “Can’t wait to see those seats filled with developers from around the world who are building the next generation of AI experiences. Excited to join Demis Hassabis Elizabeth Reid Sissie H. James Manyika and others on stage.” (Also Read: Adobe To Offer Experience Platform-Based Applications Via Data Centre In India)

Regarding what his company aims to accomplish at the annual conference, he stated “We'll share how our Gemini models are bringing breakthrough AI capabilities to people through our products, as well as innovation across safety, research, infrastructure…we’re going to talk about it all. Tune in if you can — 10 a.m. PT tomorrow,"



Pichai emphasised significant advancements and key updates during the Google I/O 2024 conference such as the release of new Gemini and Gemma models, the latest AI features for Android , a new AI voice assistant and a text-to-video generator.