Google Customer Support Will Be Powered With AI Features Soon

New Delhi: In a move to enhance user experience, Google is gearing up to introduce AI-powered customer support through select services, offering a sneak peek into the capabilities of its Gemini AI. The beta version of this feature has been detected by 9to5Google, initially accessible through Google Maps and Google Play.

As per the claims, traditional chatbots often fall short of providing intuitive responses, limiting users to predefined queries. However, Google is injecting its AI prowess into the mix, allowing users to pose custom questions.

The AI then endeavors to generate accurate and tailored responses, marking a significant departure from the conventional chatbot experience.

Dual-Check Approach:

To ensure the reliability of its AI-driven customer support, Google employs a dual-check approach. While the AI system handles responses, human oversight is incorporated to address potential inaccuracies. This collaborative effort aims to deliver the most precise and helpful information to users.

Source Citations:

Google is taking transparency by enhancing the credibility of AI responses. The sources providing the data are explicitly cited, offering users insight into the reliability of the information presented by the AI.

User Feedback:

As the beta version rolls out, Google is actively seeking feedback from users. The option to rate AI-generated responses allows users to express satisfaction or dissatisfaction.

Google's AI Strategy:

Google's AI strategy, embodied by Gemini AI, sets itself apart from other tech giants like Microsoft and OpenAI. Google's hardware capabilities, exemplified by Gemini Nano running on the Pixel 8 Pro smartphone, position the company to tackle complex AI tasks.

Future:

While the AI customer support is currently in beta, users can expect its public rollout in the coming months. Google aims to refine and fortify its AI system, ensuring a robust and accurate customer support experience as it becomes available across a broader spectrum of products.