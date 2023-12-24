Year-Ender 2023: Resignation Of THESE CEOs Made Headlines In Ongoing Year

New Delhi: As the year draws to a close, corporate landscapes have witnessed unexpected changes, especially in the realm of top executives. Several high-profile CEOs bid farewell to their roles, leaving an indelible mark on the business world. Let's take a closer look at the notable resignations that marked the end of 2023.

Uday Kotak

In a surprising move, Uday Kotak announced his resignation in September, catching many off guard. While he initially planned to step down after some time, Kotak left his position sooner than expected, leaving analysts puzzled. (Also Read: Invest In This LIC's Policy For Double Benefits: Check Details)

The exact reasons for his abrupt departure remain undisclosed, adding an element of mystery to the exit. Speculations surrounding his resignation were fueled by a handwritten resignation letter. (Also Read: Ola Electric Files For IPO: Check Face Value, Opening And Closing Date, Issue Size & More)

Rajesh Gopinathan

TCS, India's largest IT company, experienced a leadership change this year as CEO Rajesh Gopinathan tendered his resignation in March. Leadership transitions are infrequent at TCS, making this departure particularly noteworthy. The company, known for stability in its leadership roles, has only had four CEOs in its five-decade history.

Venu Nayar

Venu Nayar, the CEO of the retail store chain Shoppers Stop, stepped down in August, citing the need to explore other opportunities and spend more time with family as the reasons for his departure.

Nayar played a crucial role in reshaping Shoppers Stop into an omnichannel retailer. His resignation triggered an 11 percent drop in the company's shares, surprising the market.

Murali Ramakrishnan

Murali Ramakrishnan, who could be reappointed this year, chose to exit from South Indian Bank in March. While he could have continued in his role, Ramakrishnan decided to prioritize spending more time with family over another term.

Joining as an advisor in July 2020, he quickly assumed the role of MD and CEO within four months.

Mathew Job

Compton Greaves Consumer Electricals saw a change in leadership as CEO Mathew Job resigned in April. Job's sudden departure notably impacted the company's stock prices. The reasons behind his swift exit were not extensively disclosed, leaving stakeholders curious about the circumstances leading to the CEO's resignation.