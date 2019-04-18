Google Doodle on second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019, shares voting guidelines

Google on Thursday yet again marked the ongoing Lok Sabha election in India with a doodle that featured an inked finger. Google had used a similar doodle in the first phase of voting on April 11. The doodle's reach is only in India. Voting on Thursday is being held in 95 constituencies across 11 states and 1 union territory.

By clicking on the doodle, users are redirected to a page explaining the process of how voting takes place. It also gives details about how voters can find out how to take part in the voting process.

Through the page, voters can also find information on polling booths, contesting candidates, election dates and timings, identity cards and Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

Voting for the 543 Lok Sabha seats is being held in seven phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting would take place on May 23.

Other details given by Google included important information like:

*First polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof

*Second polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A)

*You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth

*Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the EVM; You will hear a beep sound

*Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box

*You can press NOTA, None of the Above, if you don`t like any candidate; it`s the last button on the EVM